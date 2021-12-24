Marathi Show Swamini Fame Sanika Banaraswale Ties Knot With Boyfriend Rushabh Kataria

Marathi TV show Swamini fame Sanika Banaraswale tied the wedding knot with his boyfriend and entrepreneur Rushabh Kataria on Thursday. They got married in a private ceremony held in Mahabaleshwar town of Maharashtra’s Satara district. Their marriage ceremony was attended by their close friends, relatives, and family members. The newlywed couple has shared pictures of their wedding ceremony on Instagram to seek the blessings of the followers.

Sharing the pictures from her wedding function, Sanika said, “Finally the dream came true." She described her marriage as the “moment" for which they “did wait for years and more."

“This is something beyond the moments," she added.

Advertisement

In the pictures, both were all smiles during their marriage ceremony. Their followers congratulated them on their wedding and wished them a happy married life.

Before their marriage, both Sanika and Rushabh shared pictures of themselves. They gave major love goals to their followers and fans. Here are a few Instagram posts speaking volumes of their love and romance.

Rushabh is the owner of ‘Incrivel Solutions’, a Pune-based company providing solar solutions and waste management solutions.

Sanika Banaraswale played the character of Janakibai in the Marathi show Swamini. She left the show mid-way due to some personal reasons. The show is airing on Colors Marathi and is available for streaming on Voot.

Sanika also played important roles in other serials like Nakalat Saare Ghadle, Alti Palti Sumdit Kalti and Swabhiman Shodh Astitvacha

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.