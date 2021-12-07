Marathi Show 'Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla' To See Fresh Twist Before Leap

‘Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla’ is one of the most popular Marathi shows on the small screen. Sweetu and Om, the leading pair of the series, which airs on the Zee Marathi channel, is a hit among the audience. According to reports, the series is all set for a leap, with Sweetu realising Om’s love for her and moving to reconcile with him. A final twist awaits the audience in the show.

Zee Marathi recently shared a video of the final twist in the show. In the video, the leap has already happened and Om has got back his lost house and property. In the promo, he is seen telling his mother, “I have managed to cross the road from London to India, but I still can’t get over to Sweetu’s village".

The promo has raised many questions in the minds of the audience. “How many years have passed after the leap and whether the leads Om and Sweetu are going to come together?"

Earlier, it was shown that Sweetu has gotten married to Mohit, something that earned the show a lot of trolling from its fans. The audience was upset with this marriage since they wanted the lead pair to be together.

Now, after Sweetu came to know about the truth regarding her father, she understood how much Om loved her. Post her realisation, she separated from Mohit. She was also seen taking dance classes. Om, on the other hand, had to lose his house and property owing to Malvika’s scheming.

After a lot of twists and turns, Mohit and Malvika got exposed in front of everyone. Now it remains to be seen what happens in the upcoming episodes and whether the show will regain its lost TRP.

