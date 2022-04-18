Marathi Singer Juilee Joglekar and Husband Rohit Raut’s Video Goes Viral

Singer and actress Juilee Joglekar is known for her songs and roles in Marathi films. Recently, she shared a beautiful video with her husband Rohit Raut on Instagram. The video garnered more than 1.3 lakh views.

In the video, Juiee and Rohit are seen singing the song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film had Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Juilee uploaded this video with the caption “Randomness with hubs" and tagged her husband Rohit on it. The video has been filmed at their home as they both are seen in their casual clothes.

One of her fans said, “How sweet", while another said, “Nice, keep going, keep singing sweet". Many people have also commented that you both look very cute. One of the fans even said that she has a melodious voice as compared to her husband. Fans also requested them to sing their own songs.

This is not the first time the couple has shared a video on social media. The couple often shares their photos and videos on social media.

Juilee Joglekar began her career by winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Sur Navya Ugacha, a popular singing reality show on Zee Marathi. She also appeared in Sangeet Samrat Season 2, which was aired on Zee TV in 2018. In the show captains were the mentors who helped the participants to go forward in the competition. Eventually, Joglekar’s team emerged as the winner of the show. She also worked as a backup singer in the Shrabani Deodhar movie Mogra Phulaalaa along with Reema Deshpandey.

