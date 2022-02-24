Marathi Singers Rohit Shyam Raut, Juilee Joglekar Celebrate 1-month Wedding Anniversary

Rohit Shyam Raut, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs mentor and judge and Indian Idol fame, married musician Juilee Joglekar on January 23. The couple marked the one-month anniversary of their marriage on February 23. On social media, the duo shared a few previously unseen photos from their wedding.

The singer shared a carousel post consisting of pictures with the family. He captioned the photos, “अजून ही विश्वास बसत नाही की एक महीना पूर्ण झाला आमच्या लग्नाला आणि हे सर्व प्रेमाने पार पडलं कारण तुम्ही आमच्या पाठिशी होतात| We लव You A lot. (I still can’t believe that one month has passed to our marriage and it all passed with love because you are behind us.)"

Rohit and Juilee first met on a reality programme 12 years ago. They chose to marry this year after courting for two years. On Instagram, the newlyweds posted several photos from their wedding. They captioned one of their photos, “Forever."

Rohit and Juilee looked stunning in traditional Maharashtrian wedding attire in the photos. Juilee donned a dark purple kashta sari with authentic Maharashtrian jewellery at the nuptials. Rohit, on the other hand, donned a beige kurta and a deep purple pitambar or dhoti. The duo can be seen smiling, and their charming chemistry had enamoured everyone

Celebrities such as Siddharth Chandekar, Mitali Mayekar, Nachiket Lele, and others witnessed Rohit and Juilee’s wedding. Wedding photos and videos are going popular on social media, and admirers can’t stop raving about their beautiful pictures. On social media, several celebrities congratulated the newlyweds.

Rohit is currently a well-known Marathi playback vocalist and was most recently seen as a judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Juilee is a trained vocalist as well. She has a good social media following.

