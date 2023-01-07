Marathi Star Couple Akshaya Deodhar And Hardeek Joshi Celebrate Honeymoon In Goa

Marathi celebrity couple Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi have won the hearts of many viewers with their on-screen chemistry in Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. From being co-stars, the duo fell in love on the sets of the Marathi show and soon tied the knot on December 2, 2022. The pictures and videos of their fun-filled wedding ceremonies were widely circulated on social media. Now, the celebrity couple has unlocked their vacation mode.

Akshaya and Deodhar recently jetted off to Goa to celebrate their honeymoon. In a series of now-disappeared Instagram stories, the Tujhyat Jeev Rangala stars were seen painting the town red with their public display of affection. In the mushy pictures, Akshaya was seen dressed in a simple mauve tee with polka-dot prints. She clubbed her casual top with black denim jeans. Hardeek, on the other hand, also sported a mauve-hued T-shirt with denim jeans, twinning with his beloved wife.

The couple posed for a candid click amid rocks against the backdrop of a setting sun, overlooking the distant sea. The lovely picture met with a brush of romance as the newlyweds gazed into each other’s eyes affectionately. Akshaya was also captured giving out a blushed smile in the photo. In another snap, the duo sat in the middle of the Goa streets, encircled by tropical trees.

At the time of their wedding, both Akshaya and Hardeek filled their respective Instagram feed with their lovely wedding photos, which took over the internet.

Hardeek and Akshaya took everyone by a sweet surprise after they spoke about their marriage on the Marathi-language comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. The couple announced that they would be tying the knot in Pune. “Yes, we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune, and we have also planned to tie the knot here," Hardeek was quoted as saying at the time.

