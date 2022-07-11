Marathi Star Hruta Durgule On Intimate Wedding: ‘The Day Was So Beautiful That I Didn’t Want It to End’

Marathi Television actress Hruta Durgule, who rose to prominence with her portrayal of Vaidehi in Zee Yuva’s Phulpakharu, married her long-time boyfriend, director Prateek Shah on May 18 this year. The marriage was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family. Hruta has now disclosed that she always wanted her wedding to be a private affair.

Speaking about her close-knit marriage to HT, Durgule explained, “Everybody is asking why your wedding was so hush-hush and private. But I always wanted it like that. I always wanted just close friends and people who were close to me (at the wedding). It happened the way I wanted it. All the pre-wedding rituals took place at home in the presence of our close friends and family. We clubbed everything together because to get an off (from their TV shows) was difficult. The day was so beautiful that I didn’t want it to end."

The actress, who can currently be seen in a Marathi daily ‘Mann Udu Udu Zhala’, talked about how difficult it was for her to get a holiday for her wedding. For their honeymoon, the couple flew to Morocco after the wedding rituals.

The actress elaborated, “Finally both of us got a break. This schedule has been crazy. It was very difficult to even meet. This was like an escape for us. We are happy that we had a good time. It was fun. We clubbed everything in one day and kept the wedding ceremonies short as we were certain that we wanted to go out. And it was difficult to even get a one-day break. Our production (houses) was so kind. Otherwise, it is very difficult for a protagonist to get a holiday from a daily soap. We were keen to travel so we used most of our dates there,"

Man Udu Udu Zhala is a romantic comedy serial that is televised on Zee Marathi. Directed by Mandar Devsthali and produced by Sandeep Jadhav under the banner of Ekasmai creations, the show stars Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut in the lead roles.

