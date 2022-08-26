Marathi Star Siddharth Jadhav to Return to Small Screen, Will Host This Show

Prominent Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav is known for his terrific comic timing. The 40-year-old has a loyal fan base because of his tremendous work in the Marathi film industry and Bollywood. Now Siddharth will be seen on the small screen after a gap of many years.

Reportedly, Siddharth will host the new Star Pravah show, Aata Hou De Dhingana. Popular Marathi entertainment portal, Cineflix Marathi, shared the news on Instagram. The out-of-the-box reality TV show will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from September 10.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Siddharth on TV. Siddharth’s quirky style and charming personality have endeared him to the masses. This has made him popular on Instagram as well. The versatile actor is an avid social media user and regularly shares engrossing content on Instagram.

Last month, Siddharth broke the Internet when he shared pictures from his glamorous photoshoot on Instagram. The actor shared the pictures on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Good Time or Bad Time, it is always your RIGHT TIME."

In his post, Siddharth can be seen wearing a designer suit and posing for the cameras. Siddharth’s post has been flooded with comments from die-hard fans. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment box and appreciated his bold sartorial choices.

Siddharth has cemented his place in the industry with his terrific performances in films like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa, De Dhakka, Uladhal, Lalbaug Paral and Huppa Huiyya. The actor was last seen in the Marathi movie De Dhakka 2. The comedy-drama is directed by Sudesh Manjrekar and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Siddharth acquired pan-India fame when he featured in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal movies. Last year, Siddharth had also worked in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

