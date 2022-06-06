Marathi Star Siddhartha Jadhav Reveals He Once Spent a Night at Railway Platform

Siddhartha Jadhav is known as the powerhouse of acting in Marathi entertainment industry. He has already made a name for himself in both Marathi and Hindi industries. Apart from his Marathi movies he has also worked with many top Bollywood stars including Salman Khan , Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar,and others. Recently, the top Marathi actor talking about his struggling days revealed how once he had to spend a night at a railway platform.

In a recent episode of Doan Special, when he was asked about whether he had ever spent a night at the railway platform Siddhartha replied in affirmative. Sharing one incident from the early days of his acting career, Siddhartha said that he used to do contract shows during Ganpati festival days. He used to experiment with Santosh Pawar’s plays with his permission. Once Siddhartha and his team went to a locality in Dadar for a show and by the time the play was over they missed their last train. He had to spend the night at the railway station and sleep there. When he woke up in the morning he found that someone had stolen all his belongings, added Siddhartha.

Advertisement

Doan Special is a chat show hosted by popular actor Jitendra Joshi which airs on Colors Marathi channel. The chat show hosts two guests who are famous celebrities or known public figures from Maharashtra. In a recent episode Siddhartha graced the show as a guest.

The versatile actor of Marathi industry comes from theatre background and he has worked in both television shows as well as films. Siddhartha comes from Sewri, a Mumbai neighbourhood and in the Marathi industry he is popularly known as Sewri Siddhartha. Siddhartha started his acting career as a theatre artist during his college days and went on to become an established actor in both Marathi and Hindi film industries. He has worked in successful Bollywood movies like Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.