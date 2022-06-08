Marathi Stars Ajinkya Raut, Shivani Baokar to Appear in Music Video Titled Nate Navyane

The Marathi TV industry is putting up its A game at the moment, introducing new shows, music videos and fresh on-screen pairs. And now, they are here with another music video poised to win over the viewers’ hearts. And what makes this more interesting is the fact that the video is going to feature the two most popular actors in the industry — Ajinkya Raut and Shivani Baokar.

Ajinkya has already become a household name portraying Indra in Man Udu Udu Zhala, while Shivani is still remembered for her character Sheetal in the show Lagir Zhal Ji.

Fans of both actors are ecstatic to see their beloved stars pairing up on-screen for the first time. Ajinkya and Shivani will be seen in an upcoming Marathi music video, titled Nate Navyane. A picture of both the actors posing with a clapboard, which highlights the title, is currently having its fair share of buzz on the internet.

Ajinkya too shared the picture on his Instagram handle, saying, “Coming up with something fun!"

According to the post, the music video will be available on the Everest Marathi YouTube channel. However, the release date is still unknown. The makers and the actors are expected to make an official announcement regarding the release date soon.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya is currently essaying the role of Indra on the show Man Udu Udu Zhala. The show boasts a large viewer base and maintains its position in the top ten on TRP charts. Recently, the actor fell prey to cyber crimes and got his account hacked. However, soon after taking the necessary measures, he was able to retrieve his account.

On the other hand, Shivani recently wrapped up shooting for the Marathi version of the Hindi TV show Kusum.

