Marathi Stars Vijay Andalkar And Rupali Zankar Welcome Baby Girl

Marathi actor Vijay Andalkar and actress Rupali Zankar are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child and posted the news on their social media handle. Vijay and Rupali gave birth to a baby girl. The actor shared the news with his fans with an Instagram post. Several fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. One fan wrote, “Congratulations both of you and god bless you all". Another commented, “Congratulations dear. It’s a baby girl..So happy today". Some celebrities including Abhijeet Khandkekar, Piyush Ranade and Reshma Shine also congratulated the new parents.

Earlier, Rupali had shared pictures of her baby bump with her Instagram family. Now, she has also dropped a picture of her newborn baby, but has hid her face with a heart emoji.

Vijay got married to Rupali a year ago. The duo met on the sets of the serial Lagnachi Wife Wedding Chi Baiku, which was telecast on Zee Marathi. Vijay fell in love with her during their shooting.

Vijay is known for his roles in Shimmgga, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, Anuradha, and Bajirao Mastani. Rupali is popular for her 2019-show Aamhi Befikar.

The actor’s first marriage with actress Pooja Purandare did not last. Pooja played the role of Kamini in Sundara Manahaan Bharali. Recently, she is working in the serial Sahkutumba Sahapariva.

