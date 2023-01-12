Home » News » Movies » Marathi Stars Vijay Andalkar And Rupali Zankar Welcome Baby Girl

Marathi Stars Vijay Andalkar And Rupali Zankar Welcome Baby Girl

Earlier, Rupali shared pictures of her baby bump with her Instagram family.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 18:29 IST

Mumbai, India

The couple welcomed their first child and posted the news on their social media handle.
The couple welcomed their first child and posted the news on their social media handle.

Marathi actor Vijay Andalkar and actress Rupali Zankar are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child and posted the news on their social media handle. Vijay and Rupali gave birth to a baby girl. The actor shared the news with his fans with an Instagram post. Several fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. One fan wrote, “Congratulations both of you and god bless you all". Another commented, “Congratulations dear. It’s a baby girl..So happy today". Some celebrities including Abhijeet Khandkekar, Piyush Ranade and Reshma Shine also congratulated the new parents.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rupali had shared pictures of her baby bump with her Instagram family. Now, she has also dropped a picture of her newborn baby, but has hid her face with a heart emoji.

RELATED NEWS

Vijay got married to Rupali a year ago. The duo met on the sets of the serial Lagnachi Wife Wedding Chi Baiku, which was telecast on Zee Marathi. Vijay fell in love with her during their shooting.

Vijay is known for his roles in Shimmgga, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, Anuradha, and Bajirao Mastani. Rupali is popular for her 2019-show Aamhi Befikar.

The actor’s first marriage with actress Pooja Purandare did not last. Pooja played the role of Kamini in Sundara Manahaan Bharali. Recently, she is working in the serial Sahkutumba Sahapariva.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 12, 2023, 18:29 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 18:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Team Celebrates Win At Golden Globe Awards 2023: See Unseen Photos Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks