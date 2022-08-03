Marathi TV Abhidnya Bhave's Birthday on Nag Panchami But There's a Catch

Makers of the popular Marathi television show, Tu Tevha Tashi, recently celebrated the occasion of Nag Panchami by throwing a fake birthday bash for actress Abhidnya Bhave.

Bhave plays the role of a vicious serpent, Pushpavalli, in the show, and the makers thought of surprising the actor on the holy festival of Nag Panchami on the sets.

The official account of Zee Marathi shared an adorable video of Bhave along with other cast and crew members. Later, Bhave also reshared the post on her official Instagram account.

The short clip shows the crew members of the Tu Tevha Tashi television show, arranging a birthday cake for Bhave with the words ‘Happy Birthday Naagin’ written on it. Soon after, one of the team members escorts the actor, covering her eyes while the others record the incident.

Bhave, unaware of the surprise awaiting her seemed both confused and happy once she opened her eyes. Upon seeing the cake, presented before her, she burst into a smile, looking stunned as the cast and crew sang a happy birthday song for her.

The Marathi actress, along with the other group members, enacted the signature Nagin dance move with their hands before Bhave cut the cake and distributed it among themselves. By the end of the video, when she was asked to take up her role of Pushvalli, Bhave hissed like a deadly serpent as she shared a laugh with the crew members and cast of the show.

Tu Tevha Tashi is a Marathi romantic show which hoards a huge fan following, having an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10. Bhave as a serpent is especially loved by audiences for her spectacular acting. To honour the actor, the makers of the show decided to praise Bhave by bringing the cake and celebrating Nag Panchami.

For the unversed, Abhidnya Bhave has attained a name for herself in the Marathi television industry with some remarkable shows to her name like Tula Pahate Re, Khulta Kali Khulena, Love You Zindagi, and Rang Maza Vegla. She often shares glimpses of her pictures and shoots on social media, updating fans about her upcoming projects.

