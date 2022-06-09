Marathi TV Actor Shreya Bugde Admits She Is Addicted To Shopping

Marathi TV actor Shreya Bugde has become a household name in Maharashtra following the huge success of her show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Fans have loved watching her on screen and the actor also tries to stay as connected as possible with her fans through social media. She speaks about a range of topics ranging from travel diaries to work updates.

However, one aspect of Shreya that almost everyone has noticed is her public appearances with aesthetic handbags and the different shades of sunglasses that she wears. In a recent interview, Shreya attributed these to a terrible addiction that she has, which is aggressive shopping.

Shreya recently appeared on a celebrity talk show for Rajshri Marathi where she interacted with Darshana. On the show, she acknowledged herself to be a complete shopaholic and has not been able to control it even after multiple attempts. She admitted to having spent a lot of money that she could have saved on shopping. She was also asked how many pairs of Google and handbags she has as she is often seen at a public gathering with different ones. She even pairs the dress she wears with particular handbags as well as goggles.

She said that she is particularly fond of handbags and goggles and is addicted to buying them. She even joked that her husband, who had been trying hard to rid her of the habit, has given up now and does not ask her to control her buying spree anymore. Shreya also said that she takes her time to decide what she will wear to the set each day and chooses her bag and goggles accordingly.

Shreya, who shot to fame with Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, has also appeared in other shows like Asmita, Tu Tithe Me and Fu Bai Fu.

