Marathi TV Couple Hardeek Joshi, Akshaya Deodhar to Tie The Knot in Pune

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most loved couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Hardeek and Akshaya have been dating for several years and now the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level.

Amid massive buzz on social media about their marriage, the venue of the wedding has finally been revealed. Recently, the couple appeared on the Marathi talk show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya and opened up about their marriage.

The couple revealed that they would be tying the knot in Pune. “Yes, we have discussed with Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole about the wedding venue in Pune and we have also planned to tie the knot there," Hardeek was quoted as saying on the show.

Hardeek and Akshaya also talked about their dreamy engagement ceremony. The couple revealed that they both had bought their engagement attires from Kolhapur since the city was very close to their hearts.

Hardeek said, “Our TV show Tujhyat Jeev Rangla’s story was based on Kolhapur. That is why we decided to order our outfits for the engagement ceremony from Kolhapur to keep that bond and memory alive."

Both Hardeek and Akshaya are avid social media users. In fact, Akshaya has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Much to the delight of their fans, Hardeek often shares adorable content of himself and Akshaya on Instagram.

Recently, Hardeek shared a loved-up picture on Instagram. In the picture, Hardeek and Akshaya can be seen smiling and revelling in each other’s company. Hardeek’s Instagram post has gone viral with over 50,000 likes. Hardeek captioned the picture, “I’m Much More Me When I’m With You."

On the work front, Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar were last seen in the hit Zee Marathi TV serial, Tujhyat Jeev Rangla. In the serial, viewers loved the sizzling chemistry between Hardeek and Akshaya.

