Marathi TV Serial Thipkyanchi Rangoli Viewers To Get a Grand Visual Treat Soon

Shashank and Apoorva’s wedding preparation have begun in the show Thipkyanchi Rangoli. The show telecasts on Star Pravah and this is going to be a big fat wedding. It will be attended by a lot of special guests. The entire Star Pravah family will be attending the wedding. All the wedding ceremonies like Haldi, Mehendi have been a blast for the audience. Now, it’s time for the viewers to witness the most amazing wedding.

Some pictures of this fun wedding have made it to the internet. Both the families and the bride and the groom are looking beautiful in the photos. It is clear from these pictures that the audience is going to have a great time watching the episodes of Apoorva and Shashank’s wedding.

Advertisement

While both Apoorva and Shashank are very different from each other the viewers love their chemistry from the very first day. Now that the two are getting married it is like a dream come true for the show’s fans. The audiences not just love the bride and the groom but their families too. This wedding will be even more special because it will not only have the bride and the groom’s family but the entire Star Pravah family will be a part of it.

The show streams on Star Pravah at 10 pm daily. It is the remake of a Bengali TV show. Dnyanada Ramtirthkar is playing the role of Apoorva Vartak while Chetan Vadnere is playing Shashank Kanitkar. The story of the show revolves around Shashank a scholar from a middle class joint family and Apoorva, a free spirited and sophisticated girl.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.