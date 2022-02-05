Marathi TV Show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Actors Spotted Riding Scooty On The Sets

Actress Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar was spotted riding a Scooty on the sets of the Marathi serial Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte along with co-actor Rupali Bhosle. While Madhurani plays the character of Arundhati Deshmukh, Rupali portrays the character of Sanjana Dixit in the serial airing on the Star Pravah channel. The duo was spotted spending their free time during shooting by riding a Scooty.

A video of their fun time has been doing rounds on social media. The video has been shared by an Instagram page, TRP Marathi, which shares regular updates about the Marathi entertainment industry. The Instagram page also shares behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos and pictures from the sets of Marathi TV shows and movies. In its recent post, it has shared a video of Madhurani and Rupali riding a Scooty.

The videos show that both Madhurani and Rupali are in their character’s get-ups. While Madhurani is riding the Scooty, Rupali is sitting behind her. Both of them dressed in sarees can be seen laughing.

The video posted, on February 4, has garnered over 3,000 likes and fans are terming Madhurani and Rupali as the number 1 pair of Marathi TV serials.

In the show, Arundhati has to endure many ups and downs after her separation from her husband Aniruddha. Now, she has found love in her college senior Ashutosh and spends most of her time with him these days. In the show, two characters Abhi and Anagha got married recently. After their wedding, Madhurani thanked the directors of the show for helping them get back to work.

In the serial, single mother Arundhati decides to walk out of a bad marriage and lives her life on her own terms. The serial is also available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

