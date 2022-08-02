Marathi TV Star Prajakta Gaikwad Drums Her Heart Out in Viral Video

Marathi television actor Prajakta Gaikwad recently shared a video on her social media and it has captured the attention of netizens. Known to actively participate in numerous events, Gaikwad is a popular face both on and off-screen.

The actress, who is noted for her famous Marathi television series Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji, celebrated the holy arrival of Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm.

“Indeed, it is heavier than Jiva… but if you start playing, it will be a sound. Preparations started with a bang. Eager to arrive. Bappa Morya," captioned the star.

The video revealed Gaikwad beating on a huge drum with a stick in one hand. She is seen standing in the middle as numerous drummers surround her. Dressed in a pink and blue outfit, the Marathi actor, flashed a smile as she thumped on the instrument with an unmatchable vigour.

The post also showcased some of the drummers of the Dhol Tasha band of Pune matching the beats and thumping on mini drums. The troop of drummers was dressed in a light orange kurta paired with white trousers. They sported a white-hued turban and tied a tangerine cloth, around their waist.

The energetic performance vibrated with the thunderous beat of the drums as the audience surrounding Gaikwad and the other musicians seemed to enjoy the foot-tapping beats.

The participation of the television actor in the Dhol Tasha group drew a lot of love and praise from her fans, who were amused to see her having a gala time.

Netizens spammed her comment section, appreciating Gaikwad’s performance, calling it ‘kadak’. Others called the Marathi star simply ‘beautiful’.

Prajakta Gaikwad was last seen in the Marathi series, Aai Majhi Kalubai, which ran from 2020 to 2021. Gaikwad is a frequent user of social media. She posts pictures and videos, keeping her fans fans with upcoming events and projects.

