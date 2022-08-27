Marathis Show Rang Maza Vegla Crosses Major Milestone Of 800 Episodes

Rang Maza Vegla, the most popular Marathi reality TV show, is on the brink of crossing a major milestone in its journey. It is celebration time for the cast and crew of the show as they have completed 800 episodes and emerged as the most watched serial on Star Pravah. The family entertainer has managed to maintain its first position in the race of TRP in the last few months.

On the day, the show crossed its milestone, the team enjoyed a celebration party and a beautiful cake was brought to mark the occasion.

On this occasion, the show makers said, “Today is presenting the 800th episode of the series Rang Maza Vegla. Thank you to all the viewers for your support and lots of love in this 800-episode journey…! At the same time, congratulations and thanks to all the producers, directors, artists, and technicians of this series…! May the support and love given so far continue, this is the prayer…!’

It is indeed a new milestone for the makers. Ever since it went on air in 2019, the show has been ruling TV and has managed to stay atop despite stiff competition from other popular Marathi programs on various channels.

Starring Ashutosh Gokhale and Reshma Shinde as the lead, ‘Rang Maza Vegla’ is one of the popular shows on television which highlights issues including beauty stereotypes prevalent in society.

The storyline of the show revolves around Deepa, played by Reshma Shinde, who faces endless trials and tribulations due to the beauty stereotypes prevalent in society. With Kartik, played by Ashutosh Gokhale, as her life partner, can Deepa overcome the stigma?

Among others, it also stars Anagha Bhagare, Harshada Khanvilkar, and child artist Saisha Bhoir.

