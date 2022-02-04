Marathis Show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala to End With This Sequence: Report

Popular Marathi TV show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala may go off air soon, reports and rumours have been indicating for a while. The serial has been a topic of discussion after the reunion of Om and Sweetu. Viewers were guessing what next? And now, it seems that their question has been answered.

According to a report, the series will finally see its closure. Media reports have also revealed that the series was going to end soon. The show will also see Chinya and Kinjal getting married before the show airs one last time. Chinya is Sweetu’s brother.

Not long ago, the show had received scathing criticism after Sweetu and Mohit got married. The audience were upset with their marriage. They had wished to see Om and Sweetu together. It didn’t take long for the makers to fulfil fans’ wishes. But the reunion also left the fans asking whether the show had run its course.

Om was also shown to have lost his house and property after being cheated by Malvika. Sweetu, on the other hand, was married to Mohit, but she came to know about the truth regarding her father.

It then dawned upon her how much Om loved her. In a promo released last year by Zee Marathi, the show was seen having a leap and Om getting back his house and property. Om was also seen telling his mother that he may have managed to cross the road from London to India but he still can’t get over to Sweetu’s village.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala started in 2021 and soon rose to popularity with an interesting storyline and excellent performances.

