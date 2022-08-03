Marilyn Monroe’s Estate Comes in Support of Ana De Armas Amid Accent Backlash

Soon after the launch of the trailer of the Netflix film, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, discussions regarding the actress’ “thick" Cuban accent have been simmering on the internet. The actor received backlash on social media for not being able to dust off her Cuban accent.

Now, Marilyn Monroe’s estate has come out defending the actor and her casting. Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the body that owns the Monroe estate, said that Ana was a “great casting choice." Talking to Vanity Fair, Marc Rosen, president of entertainment, ABG, said, “Any actor that steps into that role knows that they have big shoes to fill."

Calling Marilyn Monroe a Hollywood icon who “transcends generations and history," Marc added, “Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity, and vulnerability. We cannot wait to see the film in its entirety!"

The statement comes amid the dissent that surfaced on social media after the trailer was launched on July 28. One person tweeted, “Correct me if I am wrong. Did Marilyn Monroe have a thick Spanish accent?" Another said, “I was wondering how she was going to be able to suppress her accent to sound like Marilyn Monroe and the answer is: she is not." “I love Ana De Armas but why cast her as Marilyn Monroe with that thick Cuban accent," wrote another one.

Armas, who is of Cuban and Spanish descent, was cast for the role in 2020. She only had to audition once before Blonde’s director Andrew Dominik finalized her for the role. Later, she auditioned for everyone else. “The producers, the money people. I always had people I needed to convince," Armas said.

The movie will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which is starting on August 31, before being released on Netflix on September 28.

