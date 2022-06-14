Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Send Birthday Wishes To 'Current Fashion King' Chris Evans

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, who is better known for his portrayal of the Marvel superhero Captain America, turned 41 on Monday. To mark the occasion, Evans’ former co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) dedicated special posts on social media. Mark Ruffalo, who plays the role of Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the MCU, shared a picture with Evans where both the actors were suited up. Evans looked dapper in a royal blue suit and tie while Ruffalo wore a black suit with a white shirt. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ruffalo penned a sweet birthday note for Evans that read, “Wishing my bro and current fashion king, Chris Evans, the happiest of birthdays! From Captain America to Buzz Lightyear, you always crush it in a suit."

It seems even Ruffalo is a fan of the American actor. Evans’ latest acting venture came in the form of Buzz Lightyear, the protagonist of the eponymous animated action film Lightyear which will hit the theatres this week.

Besides Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner also dedicated an Instagram post to the former Captain America actor. Renner is known for his portrayal of Hawkeye in the MCU. The actor shared a picture with the Before We Go actor on Instagram. The picture featured Evans’ exuding his contagious charm as he wore a black bomber jacket over a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, Renner was spotted in a beige coat. The caption accompanying the picture read, “Happy birthday to my dear friend, Chris Evans, Thank you for all your goodness, love, and laughter over all these years! Many more to come amigo!"

Evans will soon be seen in action-packed movie The Gray Man directed by the Russo Brothers (Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo). The movie stars Evans as a ruthless antagonist who is hell-bent on finding his target. The movie also stars Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, and Rege Jean Page.

