Marlon Brando Death Anniversary: Award-Winning Movies of the Actor Who Once Rejected Oscars for The Godfather

MARLON BRANDO DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Marlon Brando was an actor who brought a very personal and natural style to cinematic acting and went on to become one of the greatest actors of all time. With a career spanning roughly six decades, Brando acted in some of the best movies to come out of the Hollywood lens.

On his death anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the award-winning movies that the legendary actor has acted in:

Godfather

The iconic 1972 film is a forever favourite of movie buffs. Brando played the character of Don Vito Corleone. He brilliantly imbibes the character who is a man of intelligence and generosity. Brando, in the movie, shared the screen with another marvellous actor, Al Pacino. Apocalypse Now

Brando played the character of a highly decorated officer named Kurtz, who is accused of murder, in this movie. The film is loosely based on the novella Heart of Darkness, authored by Joseph Conrad. A Streetcar Named Desire

Brando poured all his theatrical skills in this adaptation of the Pulitzer prize-winning play by Tennessee William. Brando shared the screen in this gothic drama with Vivien Leigh and Kim Hunter. On the Waterfront

This 1954 crime drama was based on the violence that took place amongst the shoremen on the waterfront of Hoboken, New Jersey. Brandon played the character of Terry Malloy, a dockworker who takes a stand against corrupt union bosses. Julius Caesar

An adaptation of the famous play written by Shakespeare, Julius Caesar was a 1953 film featuring Deborah Kerr, James Mason, and Marlon Brando, among others. Brando played the role of Mark Antony in the movie.

Advertisement

Why Brando rejected the Academy Award for Best Actor?

On the night of March 27, 1973, Brando won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Godfather. However, to everybody’s surprise, Brando did not come up to the stage when his name was announced. He did not even show up at the event. On behalf of Brando came Sacheen Littlefeather dressed in a buckskin dress and moccasins.

Littlefeather was an American actress with Native American lineage. She came to the stage and rejected the award on behalf of Brando. It was an extremely radical move when Brando, along with Littlefeather, used the stage of the Academy Awards to show support for a political movement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QUacU0I4yU

Brando, apart from being an actor, was also an activist who supported various movements, including the American Indian Movement. Brando, by rejecting the Oscar for Best Actor, protested against the portrayal and treatment of Native Americans in Hollywood.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.