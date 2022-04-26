Marvel: Bad Bunny to Star as Wrestler El Muerto in Spider-Man Spin-Off, Becomes First Live-Action Latino Lead

Puerto Rican record producer-singer-actor Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who is better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, has been roped in for the standalone comic book film, El Muerto. With this move, he has become the newest Marvel hero in Sony Pictures’ portfolio of super characters. As per ‘Variety’, ‘El Muerto’ is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024. This also makes him the first-ever Latino actor to lead a live-action Marvel movie.

Sony Pictures took to their official social media handle to write, “Bad Bunny (@BadBunnyPR) takes the #CinemaCon stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto during @SonyPictures’ Presentation. #ElMuertoMovie is exclusively in movie theaters January 12, 2024."

According to a report by Variety, the rapper said about his role, “To bring ‘El Muerto’ to life is just incredible .. so exciting."

For the uninitiated, El Muerto is known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics and is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask (which, according to Marvel’s official site, gives him superhuman strength).

In past comic narratives, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man himself. On stage at CinemaCon, Sony brass suggested Ocasio will portray an antihero on the verge of inheriting his father’s power.

Sony’s adaptive Marvel rights have yielded three ‘Spider-Man’ iterations over 20 years, with the current Tom Holland-led series most recently enjoying a massive hit in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Additional franchises include Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams’ ‘Venom’, Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ and the Oscar-winning animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

