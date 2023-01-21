Mary Kom Unveils Posters of Anupam Kher’s Shiv Shastri Balboa, He Says He's ‘Overwhelmed by Her...’

Boxing champion Mary Kom recently unveiled the posters of actor Anupam Kher’s upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa, at his acting institute in Mumbai, Actor Prepares. Billed as an inspirational film of a common man with uncommon adventures, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi. Both Anupam and Mary are ardent admirers of each other and at the event, they spoke of acting and boxing. Mary taught the veteran actor a few moves and he even sparred with her in a mock match in a friendly ring.

Taking to Instagram, The Kashmir Files (2022) actor shared a series of pictures with the boxer and wrote, “Dearest #MaryKom! Thank you for being amazingly gracious and release the poster of our film #ShivShastriBalboa. You are a #NationalIcon and your life journey is hugely inspirational. I am personally humbled & honoured to get the opportunity to wear #BoxingGloves standing next to you! आप भारत की शान हो!"

Talking about it, he says, “I wanted the poster to be released by a national icon associated with sport, especially boxing. Mary Kom is so real and so warm-hearted. She was generous with her praise. She loves the fast game and hates ad film retakes. And admits that with ease. She is the pride of India." Humbled by Mary’s simplicity of personal, he added, “Those who laugh aloud and always good-hearted. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion."

Shedding light on Shiv Shastri Balboa, Kher remarks, “Shiv Shastri Balboa is a wacky film, the story of two strangers who meet in America and how their life takes a new turn. It is funny, wacky, it is crazy, it’s inspirational. His pug that he fondly calls Capsule has his opinion on almost everything, and it is communicated to the audience in blurbs." He further continues, “Neena ji is a fine actress and a person. Plus, we have Sharib Hashmi in an amazing role, Jugal Hansraj is back after a long time and we have Nargis Fakhri in a beautiful role. Ajayan Vengopalan is our director, and he has helmed Metro Park Series before."

Presented by UFI Motion Pictures, Anupam Kher Studios and Tarun Rathi, Shiv Shastri Balboa is produced by Kishore Varieth. Ashutosh Bajpai is the executive producer of the film.

