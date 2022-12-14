Masaba Gupta: Being Neena Gupta and Viv Richards' Daughter Has Helped Me 70% of the Time, But... | Exclusive

She is a celebrated entrepreneur and fashion designer, who has also proven her talents as an actress with two projects on OTT. And now, Masaba Gupta has ventured into the world of podcasts as well. She has joined hands with Luminary, the world’s leading subscription-based podcast and audio entertainment network. Through this podcast, Masaba takes listeners through a series of lessons as she and fellow women entrepreneurs and leaders share the hard lessons, epiphanies, and only-funny-in-hindsight moments that have made them the multi-prong mavens they are.

On taking up this new venture, Masaba says, “I know that a lot of people think that I do too many things, but I just do whatever brings me joy. As I went through the process of learning what a podcast is, I discovered I was able to be the messenger for so many women and their stories. I think that’s the way I express myself. And when I’m an actor, I’m actually a completely different person. I find it a very meditative space where we have the ability to get into the skin of somebody else, and really become a different person. So I think I’m somebody who is very actively bored of all the things, so I also have to keep challenging myself."

She is also not afraid of embracing her identity and be open to talk about taboo subjects, right from her personal to professional life. Ask her if she got the same frankness from the women she interviewed, and Masaba says, “Surprisingly, not even one woman has said, listen, this topic is off the table. I think that in some ways, people also trust me, that I won’t go off the boundary. I think that trust comes with me being who I am and what I do, but I make it a point each time that I ask them is there something that they would not like to talk about. And I honour that because I think it’s fine."

Being Neena Gupta and Viv Richards daughter, Masaba’s personal life and upbringing has always been in the limelight. Ask her if it has ever acted as a disadvantage, and Masaba says, “I think 70% of the time it has helped me, and 30% of the time it’s gone against me. And the reason it has gone against me is because I think that every time I do a bunch of things people think, ‘Oh, she has so much support from her parents financially’, or they think I have more doors open for me than other people."

“But I’m not denying the privilege, I don’t think I ever have. I just believe that I’m the one person who really needs to use the opportunities. You can be privileged and just lie all day and not do anything about it. So I think a make use of what has been handed to be on a platter and really work hard with it. But sometimes when people say she has this much financial support and she got this because of her parents – a lot of people think I get a lot of press because of my parents - I think that it’s a very short-term thing to be a star-child, it’s not a phase that’s going to last your whole life. I don’t think anybody’s interested in somebody sitting around with their privilege doing nothing. Eventually they’ll write about someone else. I do feel that comes in my way sometimes, but in a good way, not in a bad way," she explains.

