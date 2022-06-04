Masaba Gupta Confesses About Her Struggles With Acne, Shares Childhood Picture

It is always a delight to see fashion designer Masaba Gupta's Instagram feed and stories. Just like her unconventional, wild, and alluring creations, the designer turned actress has often taught all to stand out. Time and again, either through her candid interviews or her social media handle, Masaba while recalling her journey has enlightened her fans and followers that body image issues don’t discriminate. And continuing the trajectory, Masaba opened up about her struggles with acne. While dropping a throwback picture of herself when she was 12 years, Masaba made a heart-melting confession, admitting which has squirmed most of us even in privacy, let alone in front of a daunting 1.6 million followers.

On Friday, taking to her Instagram story and sharing her childhood picture, the actress revealed that she didn’t want to look in a mirror for years. In the picture, she wrote, “What would you tell a 12-year-old who didn’t want to look into a mirror for years. Thanks to acne blowing up on her face overnight…But she survived it all anyway.” Further, Masaba praised her mother and actress Neena Gupta, for helping her to overcome the difficulties in her life.

She added, “I would look to their parents… I don’t know how my mother did it but she raised me to believe I’m a queen anyway.”

Well, this isn’t the first time when Masaba shared her experience with acne. A few years back, she posted a before and after photos of herself, and while penning down a long note she talked about struggling with skin problems. She said, “I've had terrible acne for 14 years and by terrible, I mean, most days it looked like I had a cigarette stubbed in my face. Dark scars on my face and my head. There were days I would refuse to leave home without putting powder on my face and refuse to put any lights on in the room.”

Meanwhile, on her professional front, Masaba was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series Modern Love Mumbai and was a part of I Love Thane. She was featured opposite Bandish Bandits’ famed actor Ritwik Bhowmik. The actress is gearing up for the next season of her Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which also features her mother.

