It has been over a week since Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra tied the knot and the photos and videos of their wedding are still doing rounds on the internet. The couple married in a close-knit ceremony on January 27 in the company of their family and friends. Now, days after, Masaba has shared a string of unseen dreamy photos from the ceremony and they are all about “hugs" and love.

The first picture showed Masaba having a hearty laugh as her friend hugged her. Sonam Kapoor also gave a candid smile as she hugged the bride. Besides Sonam, her sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani can also be seen giving a hug to the bride. Masaba’s father, Vivek Mehra also hugged her tightly and kissed her on the cheek in one of the snaps.

Masaba’s mother-in-law, Nalini Misra Tyabji, was seen hugging actor Konkona Sen Sharma in one of the photos. Konkona wore a black outfit while Nalini wore a green and blue saree. In a black-and-white photo, Masaba’s husband, actor Satyadeep Misra was also hugging one of the guests. The final image showed Masaba’s father, the former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, grinning while having a good time with Ajay Jadeja. She captioned the post as, “The one where everyone hugs! Part 1".

Many celebs left sweet messages in the comment section. Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Sending you a big one". Konkana wrote, “So much happiness". Apart from the celebs, one of the users also wrote, “What precious clicks". Another user commented, “Beautiful pictures". Take a look at the pictures below:

Satyadeep Mishra and Masaba Gupta married in a small wedding ceremony attended by their families and close friends. A couple of Bollywood celebrities were also seen attending the celebration. Their wedding photos showed the duo dressed in pastel shades as they wore outfits from her design label House of Masaba.

Masaba’s post announcing her wedding read, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great."

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta first met on the set of the critically acclaimed show Masaba Masaba. They began dating shortly after that.

