Masaba Gupta on Returning with Masaba Masaba Season 2: Playing Yourself is the Hardest | Exclusive

The first season of Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictional take on the life of fashion designer and now actor, Masaba Gupta, was a first-of-its-kind show for the Indian audience. And it won her praises for her performance. Needless to say, she feels the pressure to live up to the success of season one.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Gupta says, “With season one, we were just trying out a new format. And when you’re trying something new, you’ve no reference. So, when it did well, it was a welcome surprise. In season two, we had to make sure that we deliver on all accounts."

She states that one of the core ideas before kick-starting the shoot of the second season was to strike a stronger chord with the audience. “People are telling us that this season is bigger, brighter and better, and that’s all we wanted to achieve. After the first season, there were lots of things people wanted more of and less of. As long we’ve been able to deliver that, we’re fine. The pressure will always remain, even after ten seasons," she explains.

While hailed for its sheen and glamour, the series, Gupta says, also required her to do some heavy lifting while shooting for the emotionally intense parts. “Playing yourself is the hardest. I remember this one night shoot where I had to play out six different scenarios. It was nuts! I realised, if you don’t have the ability to keep switching, you’ll fail," she opines.

A story of a mother and a daughter, Masaba Masaba also boasts of an all-women writers’ team. And that, the Modern Love Mumbai actor believes, is what makes it impactful. “There are four women writing the show, including Sonam (Nair; director). In season one, all the HODs were women. When women run a show or headline something, there’s a slight amount of tenderness that comes in," she shares.

Gupta further adds that they not only got her sensibilities right but were also sensitive about handling her story. “It was easy to add mirch and masala to our story. But I felt very safe when I shared things with them in terms of what will go into the show. The fact that they also contributed to the narrative through their stories and experiences made it special. That way, we all connected," she ends.

