Fashion maverick Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, today. The couple uploaded dreamy first photos from their big day. Many well-known faces from the industry poured in congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. And now sharing her excitement, Masaba Gupta's mother and actress Neena Gupta posted a beautiful picture with her daughter and penned a heartfelt note. “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi, abhaar aur pyaar, umda hai. sharing with you friends (Today my daughter got married. There is a strange peace, happiness, gratitude and love in my heart. Sharing with you friends)," she wrote.

In the picture, Masaba Gupta, who is dressed up in a bridal outfit, posed with Neena who gently rests her head on her daughter's shoulder. Masaba picked an exclusive outfit from her own label, that featured a pink lehenga with two dupattas- a lime green and a pink one. Neena, on the other hand, donned a traditional outfit in hues of green, yellow and cream.

Advertisement

Social media users were in awe as they saw this adorable post. One of the users wrote, “Bohot saari khushiyan aane wali hain." Another user wrote, “You’ve raised an amazing daughter! Hearty congratulations." One more added, “Congratulations to the couple loads of best wishes."

Take a look at the beautiful picture below.

Earlier, the couple in a joint post announced their wedding. The wedding photos show Masaba and Satyadeep dressed in colour-coordinated outfits from the label House of Masaba. “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" they wrote while announcing the big news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta first met on the set of her much-acclaimed show Masaba Masaba. Since then, the duo have featured on each other’s social media handles. Masaba Gupta is a well-known designer and made her acting debut in the movie Masaba Masaba, which also includes Neena Gupta. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, has appeared in movies including No One Killed Jessica, Bombay Velvet, and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha.

Read all the Latest Movies News here