Masaba Masaba 2 Trailer: Masaba Gupta Tries to Balance Love and Career, Neena Gupta Piques Our Interest; Watch

The trailer of Masaba Masaba season 2 is here, and well, Masaba Gupta is back. If the first season had kept us hooked with the relatability and with the fact that it was a mix of reality ad fiction, the second part has Masaba tackle the biggest problem that probably all young adults go through- striking the perfect balance between love and career. But, Masaba is determined to emerge as the king.

In the trailer, we see Masaba once again find herself in cross roads when it comes to love. While it looks like she has found stability in her boss, Dhairya, her heart is tugging her towards the man, for whose ‘shaadi’ she is designing clothes. Then, of course, there’s work. Will she be able to find the sweet spot where everything can be balanced? However, what really piqued our interest was Neena Gupta, and how she has turned more sassy, and more glam! And will she be seen opposite Ram Kapoor in the series? We will have to wait and see! Check out the trailer here:

Talking about the second season, Masaba Gupta said, “It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways - it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July."

The season, directed by Sonam Nair and streaming from 29th July on Netflix, will also have new additions to the cast. Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera will be a part of the show in the second season.

