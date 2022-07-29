Masaba Masaba: Barkha Singh Heaps Praises On Co-Star Masaba, Calls Her 'Cool and Sweet'

Season two of the biographical series Masaba Masaba is here and is getting a positive response from the audience. Apart from Masaba Gupta, the show also stars Neena Gupta and Barkha Singh among others in key roles. Recently, Barkha talked about her chemistry and experience of working with Masaba Gupta and shared that the latter is a ‘cool, chill and sweet’ person. She also heaped praises on Masaba and further tagged her as somebody who is an ‘old best friend forever.

“I think Masaba is a very cool, chill and sweet person, and there have been times when I have met Masaba off-screen to discuss other projects. Even then it has been a breath of fresh air talking to her. Whenever I talk to her I feel like she’s an old BFF, she is very nice!" Barkha Singh said.

Barkha further added, “I think Masaba is a warm and sweet person who I’ve had the pleasure of meeting off-screen to discuss other projects. It has been a breath of fresh air talking to her and working with her."

The actress also mentioned that Masaba is humble on the sets and makes everyone feel very comfortable. “She has accomplished so much but she’s a very humble and grounded person. It felt so comfortable right from our first conversation and we clicked instantly," Barkha shared.

Meanwhile, News18 Showsha review of Masaba Masaba season two reads, “We only wish there were more scenes between Masaba and Neena this time around as well, which elevated season one to a whole new level. In some key scenes, a young Masaba is seen sitting next to the grown-up Masaba and while it is makes for a novel notion, it does not add much to the narrative. The first episode, which has a rather insignificant cameo by actor Kartik Aaryan, might seem like a lackluster fest, but the show eventually picks up with its subsequent episodes."

