Masaba Masaba S2 Review: Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta's Series Amps Up the Glamour, Drama, Chaos

Glitz, gloss and gorgeousness define the second season of Masaba Masaba. When the makers announced season two of the biographical series, they promised that it would amp up the elements of glamour, drama and chaos. And boy, did they deliver!

The first season of the show based on the life of fashion designer Masaba Gupta as she navigated through her personal and professional ups and downs brought an essence of novelty to the table. After all, India wasn’t used to the genre of semi-fiction. Masaba Masaba season one not only proved to be a gush of fresh wind but it also set a precedent. Needless to say, expectations were high surrounding the next season.

Masaba Masaba season two, largely set against the backdrop of a sumptuous wedding, is unapologetic in its appeal. Neither does it preach nor does it give out any didactic message that bears the potential to change the world. And yet, it steers clear from being a frivolous show about entitled and rich people dealing with their opulent problems. That’s where, precisely, the show brilliantly headlined by the designer-cum-actor, hits the mark. It is relevant, it is relatable and it hits home.

Masaba’s life is marked with all kinds of issues that a regular modern, liberal and independent woman sulks about. She is confused about love, she is perpetually angry with her mother, she is insecure about the rise of newbies in a field that she has been the queen of all this while and she confides in her best friend, who is going through her own share of emotional lows. For the gen-Z and millennial audience, the Sonam Nair directorial is a show mirroring their inner pangs. At its heart, it’s a rather simple story about a woman maneuvering through the sometimes unfair world to become the king of her own life. She seeks to revamp her image in the professional world while continuing to call her own shots and it’s all heartfelt. It is this simplicity amid all the chaos and honesty underneath the gossamer veil that strikes gold.

The series also touches upon themes like the body confidence issues, mental health, commitment phobia, sisterhood and one of our favourite subjects of discussion in today’s time - self-love. True to its genre, Masaba and Neena Gupta share anecdotes from real life, which gives us a generous glimpse into their world, which isn’t a cakewalk.

The series has given Bollywood a new actor with Masaba. Having grabbed the attention of showbiz with her effortless act in the first season and following it up with another impressive performance in Modern Love Mumbai, she proves once again that she is an actor worth looking out for. Masaba is charming and sinks her teeth into the emotionally nuanced scenes with aplomb. Watch out for the designer’s ultra-glam, regal and badass act in ‘Masaba’s Monarchy Manifesto’!

A special mention also goes out to the all-women writers’ team - Punya Arora, Nandini Gupta, Anupama Ramachandran and Sonam. It is said that women telling women’s stories look at them through a lens of sensitivity, empathy and tenderness. That’s perhaps the reason why the intricacies and nuanced complexities of Masaba’s relationship with her mother, best friend, client, publicist, employees and even her competition shine and tug at your heartstrings even when it’s not at its most pleasant.

We only wish there were more scenes between Masaba and Neena this time around as well, which elevated season one to a whole new level. In some key scenes, a young Masaba is seen sitting next to the grown-up Masaba and while it is makes for a novel notion, it does not add much to the narrative. The first episode, which has a rather insignificant cameo by actor Kartik Aaryan, might seem like a lackluster fest, but the show eventually picks up with its subsequent episodes.

Despite stylish appearances by actors Rytasha Rathore, Barkha Singh, Maria Goretti, Armaan Khera, Ram Kapoor and a charismatic Neil Bhoopalam and content creator-cum-actor Kusha Kapila, Masaba Masaba belongs to Masaba and Neena and that’s all matters. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the breezy watch, which is also late music icon Bappi Lahiri’s swan song.

