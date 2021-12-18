Masaba Posts About Parents' New Brand of Yoga, Leaves Internet in Splits

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta, on Friday, tickled the funny bones of her friends and fans when she posted a picture of her parents with a hilarious caption. In the photo, her parents, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra can be seen performing their own uproarious version of ‘Yoga’. Neena Gupta is seen lying with eyes closed and arms spread open on a yoga mat while Vivek Mehra is seen kneeling down next to her, eyes closed on a separate Yoga mat.

Masaba joked about the weird form of Yoga that her parents were indulging in and captioned the video, "I get so much shit from my parents for not doing enough traditional yoga but one seems to be sneezing & one is sleeping and that's ok!" She also added the hashtag #youllarentevenstretching.

The post has received around 40k likes and garnered many comments. Most of the comments section was filled with laugh emoticons while Soni Razdan replied, “But where is this?”. Actress-comedian Rytasha Rathore commented: "Hahahaha."

One comment read, “That’s Kapalbharti and savadhan desi style” along with laughter emoticons. One user praised Neena Gupta by saying “Neenaji is a very fit and energetic woman love her never dying spirit”

Masaba was born to actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Both of them were in a relationship and Neena Gupta later married Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant by profession.

Neena Gupta often posts photos and videos of herself performing Yoga. An Instagram video posted by her a week ago showed her sitting on a yoga mat and explain how she had missed her yoga routine for a while due to a tight shooting schedule and work-related commitments.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the thriller ‘Dial 100’ which also starred Manoj Bajpai and Sakshi Tanwar. She will soon be seen in 83 and the second season of Masaba Masaba.

