Masoom Minawala Says Influencers Weren’t Given Chance to Be Showstoppers, Calls Them ‘Future of Fashion’ | Exclusive

Masoom Minawala, who forayed into the content creation economy as a fashion blogger and influencer, has become a force to reckon with in the style and fashion circle today. She made heads turn with her appearances at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for three consecutive years and has also become a go-to show-stopper for designers and couturiers in the country. Having walked the ramp for Vaishali S Couture at Milan Fashion Week and Varun Bahl, and Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week in 2022, the influencer, entrepreneur and investor recently opened the show for ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

A vision in red, Masoom walked the ramp as a modern-day bride in a mirror ghagra from Abu and Sandeep’s wine glass collection. The outfit was hand-crafted with light and dark gold mirrors in an innovative and modern geometric pattern, highlighted with a gold vasli and a head veil. She represented Abu and Sandeep’s new labels ASAL and MARD in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association to help raise funds and empower families affected with cancer.

While fashion is her true passion, Masoom feels it’s important for public figures to use their platform and voice and engage in social causes too. In an exclusive chat with News18, she says, “We have a large platform to speak from as public figures, and using that platform to raise awareness about important issues can inspire others to get involved and promote positive change. I truly believe that great power comes with great responsibility and that as public figures, we have a unique opportunity to use our influence to make a genuine difference for the causes we care about."

Sharing her excitement for being as a show stopper now for the fourth time now, she says, “It feels like an honour because the position and act have always been reserved and limited to a certain segment of society. And, as a showstopper, I represent everyone who didn’t think they had what it takes to be on a stage, a platform as grand and acclaimed as fashion shows."

Speaking about her relationship with Abu and Sandeep, who had also designed her outfit for her mehendi ceremony back in 2016, Masoom tells us, “My relationship with Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla is extremely special. It’s a true partnership where they have always created pieces for me which aren’t just gorgeous but also true to my personal style."

What also makes the new mother happy is how influencers are now taken more seriously today, even by designers. “I’d heard many times that they ‘won’t give a showstopper to an influencer’. So, it’s amazing to see that narrative shift today," she states. Masoom believes that social media influencers like her bring a new and fresh essence to the table which sets them apart from actors. “While we may not have the same level of experience or training as professional models and actors, we do bring a unique set of skills and perspectives that fashion brands can benefit from. Having influencers and content creators as the faces of fashion shows and campaigns only serves to highlight the important role they play in shaping the future of fashion," she explains.

On the personal front, Masoom delivered a baby boy in December last year, who she named Zavi. She’s happy to return to work and credits her family and husband, diamond merchant Shailin Mehta, for providing her the support to get back to the grind. “I have a strong support system that allows me to balance my work and family life, and I’m fortunate to have the flexibility and resources to make it work. They have all been incredibly supportive and understanding of my decision," she remarks.​

