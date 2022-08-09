Masoom Sawaal Poster Controversy: FIR Filed Against Director Santosh Upadhyay In UP

An FIR has been filed against the director of the movie Masoom Sawaal, Santosh Upadhyay, for hurting religious sentiment based on a complaint by Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena president Amit Rathore. In his complaint, Rathore alleged that the depiction of Lord Krishna on a sanitary napkin in the poster of the movie offends religious sensibilities. The FIR has been filed against Upadhyay at a police station in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh under Section 295 of Indian Penal Code.

Police officials have taken the director and other members of the Masoom Sawaal team into custody. A senior Police official said that Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena president Amit Rathore filed the complaint against the director Santosh Upadhyay on Sunday. As per the complaint of Amit Rathore, the depiction of Lord Krishna on a sanitary pad as shown in the poster of the film hurts the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. According to police, Rathore alleged that the poster of the movie can flare up communal tension in the state. Rathore also alleged that it was a well-planned conspiracy of the director and producer to spread communal hatred in the country.

Speaking to the PTI, Amit Rathore said that his followers will protest outside Sahibabad and Ghaziabad cinema halls to halt the screening of Masoom Sawaal. Police officials have beefed up the security outside the cinema halls. An officer said that action would be taken against offenders, who disturb the peace and law and order situation over the controversy around the movie Masoom Sawaal.

Masoom Sawaal has been produced by Ranjana Upadhyay under Nakshatra 27 Productions. Masoom Sawaal was all set to hit the theatres on August 5, but it was posponed indefinitely due to controversy. The film aims to create awareness about mensuration and social taboos around it. Masoom Sawaal cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Ekavalli Khanna, Shishir Sharma, Rohit Tiwari and Brinda Trivedi. Kamlesh Mishra was roped in to pen the dialogues. Bappi Bhattacharya is the music director of Masoom Sawaal.

