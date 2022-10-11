'Massi' Parineeti Chopra Calls Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter ‘Miracle Baby’

Parineeti Chopra is all set for the release of her film, Code Name Tiranga, in which she’ll be seen in a full-on action avatar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Parineeti perform stunts on-screen. During one of her promotional interviews for her film, Parineeti spoke about her look in the upcoming film and even shared her heart about becoming a ‘maasi’ to Priyanka Chopra’s daughter.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Parineeti was quizzed if she was happy to be a maasi. To which she replied, “She is so cute I want to eat her. Ya of course! She is just a miracle baby, the most beautiful baby the sweetest baby." For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents for the very first time, on January 22, 2022, by welcoming their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MUJCfvpg-Rw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Moreover, in light of Parineeti’s upcoming action film, she has been compared to her elder sister Priyanka Chopra for her role in Don. To this, the Ishaqzaade actress replied with how happy and proud the family was with Priyanka’s performance in Don and now that she is getting a similar role, she is gearing up to put her best foot forward. “I remember when Mimi didi was doing Don, she was coming from a very different phase in her life and when she did it, we all were like ‘wooo’. She was looking so amazing and can you call your sister hot? (laughs). She was looking hot, she was looking so cool. So if that is happening with me I think that will be awesome. I hope I can get that sort of appreciation like her," she said.

While answering another question about becoming a maasi, Parineeti Chopra called her niece a ‘miracle baby’ and the sweetest one. She also said that although Priyanka’s daughter had a little rough start, she is absolutely healthy now.

Currently, Parineeti and her Code Name Tiranga co-stars are working on promoting their film. The movie is set to release on 14th October 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here