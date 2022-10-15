Massive Change In Pushpa Sequel Shooting Plan, Read On To Know More

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was a huge hit when it was released in theaters in December 2021. After the coronavirus outbreak, the movie attracted people back into theaters, and it made more than Rs 300 crore in revenue worldwide. Since then, Pushpa: The Rule, the movie’s sequel, has been highly anticipated by viewers.

Pushpa 2, one of the most eagerly anticipated sequels, is scheduled to start filming soon. There have been numerous rumours floating around regarding the actors and release date of the movie. Another news has come to light that director Sukumar wanted to shoot its sequel in the jungles of Kenya and Thailand. But because there is some delay in getting permission from Thailand and Kenya governments, he has made a set resembling jungles of Thailand and Kenya in the recently opened Allu Studios in Gandipet, Telangana.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Allu Arjun recently gave an update on the film’s sequel while accepting the “CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022" Award in New Delhi. According to Allu Arjun, the movie will start filming soon and may be released in theatres the following year. “We’re going to get right to shooting. Ideally, next year," he revealed.

The superstar added, “Pushpa was made during the coronavirus time, and it was launched during the coronavirus time. In accepting the honour, I wish to dedicate this to all the physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. I pay them all respect."

Along with mentioning how Pushpa was honoured nationwide, Allu Arjun said, “I am quite delighted that we do have our differences. This nation’s variety adds to its charm. India was happy to see Pushpa: The Rise come to life. The Indian cinema industry has produced all of us. We are all pleased that Indian cinema has triumphed. We are overjoyed that, in these trying times, we could provide enjoyment for the nation."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here