Massive Update on Ali Fazal's Mirzapur 3 is Here; Details Inside

Fans of Amazon Prime Video’s crime drama Mirzapur are desperately waiting for the third season of the successful show. As per the latest update, the makers are currently filming the scheduled shoot of the show in Mumbai. It is likely that in Season 3, Ali Fazal will have a more frightening look than before. The actor has undergone an amazing transformation to get into his character of Guddu.

It is reported that Kalin Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) will be seen taking revenge for the death of his son, Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma). Pankaj Tripathi is soon expected to join the shooting in Mumbai.

The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer emerged as one of the most celebrated web series in the OTT world. Mirzapur, which also starred Divyendu Sharma and Shweta Tripathi in key roles, is created by Karan Anshuman, Puneet Krishna, and Vineet Krishna. The episodes are mostly directed by Gurmeet Sharma though Mihir Desai and Karan have also stepped in on some occasions.

The story is set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur where Kaleen Bhaiya, a local crime lord, rules the city. While the first season follows the expansion of Kaleen Bhaiya’s gun-running business with the help of brothers Guddu and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), the second season transforms into a revenge drama. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how the next season unfolds for the surviving characters.

