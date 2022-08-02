Massive Update on Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's Roles in Mega 154 is Here

Tollywood is abuzz with the anticipation of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film. Tentatively titled Mega 154, the movie also has Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a power-packed lengthy role.

Now updates on both the actor’s roles have surfaced on the internet. Ravi Teja will be seen playing the lead role in Chiranjeevi’s new film directed by Bobby. Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja will likely be seen as brothers in the upcoming movie.

Sources close to the development revealed that Ravi Teja is playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, who is a police officer by profession. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the role of a don in this movie.

The film is billed as a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. The first look of the project was unveiled on Chiranjeevi’s birthday last year. The project marks the first collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Bobby, who is a die-hard fans of the megastar.

With the upcoming film, Shruti Haasan, for the first time, will share the screen space with the Tollywood superstar. This also marks her first-time association with director Bobby. Reportedly, the actress will essay the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.

The upcoming film is co-produced by GK Mohan and Naveen Yerneni, and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad will compose music for the film. If you are unversed, Devi Sri Prasad has composed many blockbuster albums for Chiranjeevi starrers.

The technical crew of the untitled project consists of Arthur A. Wilson as a cinematographer. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy are providing the screenplay. The writing department also has Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Along with the story, the dialogues of the upcoming project have been penned by Bobby himself. Niranjan Devaramane is handling editing, AS Prakash is the production designer, meanwhile, Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

