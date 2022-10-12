Massive Update on Release Date of Chiranjeevi's Upcoming Action-Entertainer Mega154

Fans of Chiranjeevi have been waiting for the actor’s Mega154, directed by K. S. Ravindra (Bobby), with bated breath. One of the major attractions of the movie is the presence of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. Moviegoers are more excited than ever to watch two of the best performers on screen together after a long time.

Meanwhile, the makers have now revealed a surprising update about the characters of both actors. As reported, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a mass look. The actor will essay a smuggling fisherman in this film, while Ravi Teja will play the role of a police officer.

Sources close to the development have revealed that the film unit is to announce the title of the film along with a teaser this Diwali. For the release of the Chiranjeevi starrer, the makers have been eyeing the Sankranthi festival in January 2023.

Actor Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers. GK Mohan serves as co-producer of the film.

The film’s technical crew includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Arthur A Wilson is handling cinematography, while Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department. AS Prakash is serving as the production designer while Sushmita Konidela is in charge of costume design.

The story and dialogue of the film have been penned by Bobby himself. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy are the faces behind the film’s screenplay. In addition, the writing team also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

After Acharya’s disaster at the box office, Chiranjeevi’s Godfather performed brilliantly at the box office.

Besides Mega 154, Chiranjeevi has Bholaa Shankar, an official Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam.

