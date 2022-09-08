Massive Update on Surya 42 Poster is Here

Actor Suriya has teamed up with director Siruthai Siva for his next film, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42. The new film, which went on floors with all the cast and crew last month after the muhurat puja, will have its motion poster released tomorrow, September 9. The Suriya-starrer, billed as “The Prestigious Mega Project", also features Disha Patani in lead roles along with Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anand Rah in supporting roles.

UV Creation, who is bankrolling the project, broke the news on Twitter with an announcement poster and wrote, “#Suriya42MotionPoster Video will be out tomorrow at 10 am."

The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in and around locations of Goa and Chennai. The first five-day shoot of the historical film was held in Chennai and now the second phase of the shoot will begin on September 13 in Goa. It is known that the director has planned to shoot a grand fight scene, wherein around 250 bouncers will be participating.

Suriya 42 will be made on a large scale and is said to be released in 10 different languages. Interestingly, there are reports that the movie makers have a sequel of the project in the mid too. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad.

In the technical crew, the film has Vetri Palanisamy as cinematographer and Milan working as the art director. Supreme Sundar is handling the action choreography. Adi Narayana, the director’s associate, is serving as the writer of the upcoming movie while Madhan Karky is writing the dialogues.

The Jai Bheem actor has had two releases this year. His 2022 movies Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Viruman did well at the box office. And he won critical acclaim for an extended cameo role as Rolex in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram.

On the professional front, Suriya has already signed two films- titled Vaanagan, under Bala’s direction, and Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal.

