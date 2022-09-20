Massive Update on The Title, First Look of Ajith Kumar's AK61 is Here

Ajith has teamed up with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor for the third time in succession. While makers have been tight-lipped, a few rumours around the film’s title and first look surfaced on the internet. The news is rife that the makers of the film tentatively titled Ajith 61 aka AK 61 have finalised the title. However, no official confirmation in this regard has been received yet. Sources close to the development have revealed that the film could be titled Thunive Thunai.

Interestingly, a Jaishankar-starrer blockbuster hit film already carries the same title. It was released in 1976 and was an action entertainer.

Meanwhile, it is also likely that the makers will be releasing the first look of the film on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

AK 61 also has Sanjay Dutt, Veera, Mahanadhi Shankar, G.M. Kumar, Bhagavathy Perumal, Nayana Sai, John Kokken, and Samuthirakani playing supporting roles.

In the film, Ajith will essay a grey-shaded character and will appear in two different looks.

To shoot the final leg of AK 61, the team will head to Bangkok next week. Ajith and Manju Warrier are reported to join the sets in after a few days and in October the entire shoot of the film will be wrapped up. Ajith will start dubbing for his portions later this week.

Speaking of the technical crew of the heist thriller, Nirav Shah is handling the camera, Ghibran is on board to provide the music, and stunts for the film are choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

Boney Kapoor is eyeing the Pongal 2023 for the release of the Ajith starrer.

