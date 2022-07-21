Massive Update On Vijay’s On-Screen Name In Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu Is Here

Vijay-starrer film Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is the talk of the town at the moment. Now another interesting detail related to this film is out. According to reports, Vijay will essay the character of Vijay Rajendran in Varisu. Reportedly, Vijay Rajendran will be a software developer.

According to reports, the fourth schedule of Varisu is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. It is expected that the 4th schedule will be wrapped up this week. After this, the shooting for the 5th schedule will start in Chennai during the first week of August. Reportedly, Varisu will be released on Pongal next year.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Vamshi has also penned the storyline along with Hari and Ahishor Solomon. Apart from Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu and others are in Varisu.

Advertisement

There are various interesting reports related to the character on which Varisu is based. Reportedly, Varisu is based on Largo Winch’s character created more than 40 years ago. The story is about a dead business tycoon’s secretly adopted son. He arrives from abroad to save his empire from going into the wrong hands.

Largo Winch was first penned by Jean Van Hamme as a series of novels in the late 1970s. Jean Van Hamme is a writer who wrote six novels on Largo Winch’s adventures. Jean Van Hamme later collaborated with Philippe Francq to convert it into a comic book series.

Philippe is a comic book artist. In 2001, a television series was made about the main characters from this comic. In 2008 film Largo Winch was released in French and directed by Jérôme Salle. There was also a sequel to this film in 2011. Largo Winch was appreciated but its sequel garnered a dull response.

Advertisement

Jérôme had alleged in the past that Pawan Kalyan-starrer Agnyaathavaasi copied the idea from their work. According to reports, director Vamshi has completely rewritten the script for Varisu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.