Mast Nazron Se: Jubin Nautiyal- Nikita Dutta Get Married in Reel Life; Watch

Jubin Nautiyal’s latest song Mast Nazron Se is out and it is indeed making its way into our hearts. The song also features his rumoured girlfriend and actor Nikita Dutta, along with Himansh Kohli and Anushka Sen. Posting a small clip of the song via his Instagram handle, the singer revealed that the song is finally out. Jubin also issued a disclaimer alongside the post. He wrote, “The weddings will be incomplete without Mast Nazron Se as it is here to put a smile on your face. Song out now. Tune in now!”

If you haven’t listened to the song yet, click here:

Well it has been only a few hours when the song released, and the love has started to pour in. Fans are already in love with the lyrics. “Very very nice song sir”, “Jubin sir love this song”, “Awesome song”, “I like it”, “Superb song” and “Such a beautiful song” were some of the comments on the post.

The song is not only a treat to ears but also to the eyes, especially the holi sequence - that is magical. There is no doubt that Jubin and Nikita’s onscreen chemistry has made our hearts skip a beat. But if rumours are to be believed, Jubin and Nikita are much more than just co-stars.

The B-Town streets were buzzing with news that Jubin and Nikita might have exchanged rings. The reason why people thought they are engaged was because a few pictures went viral. In one of them, Jubin was seen on one knee as Nikita gives her hand to the singer. As far as the snaps were concerned, they are from the latest release Mast Nazron Se.

