Masterpiece Actor Baburaj Vazhapalli Dies At 59

Malayam actor Baburaj Vazhapalli passed away on Sunday. Baburaj was rushed to a private hospital in Omassery after he complained of chest pain. As per the doctors, the actor was brought dead. He was 59.

Baburaj has been survived by his wife Sandhya Baburaj and son Bishal. The cremation took place on Sunday at 1:30 pm at Mangaw Public Cemetery. The sudden death has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry.

Baburaj had begun his acting career in Thrissur through drama sketches. He was active in Malayalam films and daily soaps. He had portrayed key roles in many Malayalam hit films like Android Kunjappan, CIA, Masterpiece, Gunda Jayan, Breaking News, Manoharan, and Archana 31 Not Out among the few.

He was also part of many Malayali daily soaps like Kayamkulam Kochunni, Minnukettu, Nandanam, Ayyappanum Vavarum, Tacholi Othenan, Harishandanam, Kunjali Marakkar. Apart from acting, Baburaj had also donned the various caps of art director, theatre director and screenwriter and light direction.

Meanwhile, the news related to Baburaj Vazhapalli’s demise came three days after the death of Malayali actor Sharath Chandran. He was 37.

The Angamally Diaries star was found dead at his residence in the Kannur region of Kerala. The police informed that the actor died by suicide as they found a note with him. As per reports, the note claimed that no one is responsible for his death.

