Mathura Priests Demand Ban on Sunny Leone's Madhuban Mein Radhika for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Sunny Leone is currently making the headlines for her recently released song Madhuban Mein Radhika as Mathura priests have demanded a ban on it for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. The song crooned by Kanika features Sunny in a music video that was launched on Wednesday by Saregama Music company on YouTube. The song has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi, while Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the dance number. Soon after its release, it received criticism from a certain section of people before the priests demanded a ban on it.

The song is a remake of Mohammed Rafi’s popular song Madhuban Mei Radhika Nache from Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari’s film Kohinoor. The saints have accused Sunny of ‘hurting’ the ‘religious sentiments’ of Hindus by calling her dance ‘obscene (Obscene).’ Objecting to the song, Sant Naval Giri Maharaj (Sant Naval Giri Maharaj) of Vrindavan demanded strict action from the government against the actor-dancer.

“If the government does not take action against the actress and ban her video album, we will approach the court," he told PTI. He further said that Leone should not be allowed to stay in India if she does not remove her scenes from the song and apologize.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak too has taken exception to Sunny’s dance video, saying she has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a “derogatory manner".

As the song is on the subject of love between Krishna and Radha, some viewers, too, have slammed it for hurting Hindu sentiments due to the “sensual" dance moves shown in it.

