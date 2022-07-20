Maya Rudolph on What She Wants Women to Takeaway From Her Series Loot: I Don't Feel We Talk About Things Enough

From her SNL stints to shows and films like Bridesmaids or The Good Place, Maya Rudolph is known for her impeccable comic timing and a quirky approach to her characters. In her latest series Loot, the ace actress tickles our ribs with her portrayal of the character Molly Novak, a billionaire, whose husband of 20 years cheated on her. While the rich socialite tries to pull herself out of the pit, she finds friendship and companionship in her co-workers Sofia (Michaela Jae Rodriguez) Howard (Ron Funches), Arthur (Nat Faxon), and Molly’s loyal assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster).

While Loot has several hilarious moments as Molly tries to stand back on her feet, it also highlights the importance of having good friends and a strong support system even if your friends are the polar opposite of you. Asked what she would like the audiences, especially women to learn from her character and her bond with Sofia, Maya told News18.com that she would want people to talk about the problems they have.

The actress shared, “I think that it’s good to talk about the problems that we have. I find so many conversations with other women so helpful. And so we’re looking at a woman whose life is in crisis, her marriage completely changed, and it’s unexpected for her. And this idea that life isn’t always what we’ve planned for it to be, and what we choose to do with it is important. I don’t feel we talk about things enough. And I feel there’s a shame involved in feeling you’re undesirable. Asking yourself the hard questions like, ‘Who did I want to be before I grew up? Am I that person?’ Those are all really important places, I think to look at and talk about."

Besides Maya, comedians and writers Joel Kim Booster and Ron Funches, too, impressed us with their camaraderie and unanticipated friendship. Joel, who also worked with Maya on Big Mouth, told us that the actress is a huge part of the reason why he wanted to do comedy. Talking about reuniting with her, Joey said, “It was really exciting. I never got to really work directly with Maya, I got to write a lot of funny lines for her as a writer on Big Mouth. And so I got to experience her from that perspective, but getting to work so closely with her was really incredible. She is a huge part of the reason why I wanted to do comedy in the first place. I grew up watching her on SNL. She sort of helped develop my sense of humor in a huge way. And so getting to work so closely with her on this show was a real dream come true for me. A real full circle moment for me as a comedian to get to work with one of my heroes."

The series which is currently streaming on Apple TV+ recently got renewed for a second season. Talking about her major takeaway from the series, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez told another publication that every woman in the world should have a ‘left-hand’ girl. She elaborated, “When I look at this I’m going to take away the pieces of whenever I see a strong woman, I’m going to make sure that I’m there and as present as I can be. Just because that’s how we should be as women in general. We should always uplift and we should always be there for another. I love the fact that Sophia is Molly’s left-hand girl besides, Nicolas being her right-hand guy, that’s the beauty of it. And I think any woman in the world should do that. They should always have a left-hand girl that’s gonna rock for them. So that’s what I’m taking away from this show."

Loot also stars Nat Faxon, Meagen Fay, Stephanie Styles, and Olivier Martinez among others.

