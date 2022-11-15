Mayur Vakani Shares Pics Of His Latest Artwork; It's a PM Modi Sculpture

Mayur Vakani, who plays the character of Sundar in the popular TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, is usually seen laughing and giggling on the show. He aims to always be a menace to his brother-in-law, Jethalal, by exploring different businesses, asking for money and then failing at those ventures. In real life, however, the actor is multi-talented. Apart from being an actor, he is also a talented sculptor. Recently, he shared two pictures on his Instagram — which revealed his latest artwork — a magnificent statue of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He posted his pictures with the statue, which he sculpted along with his team.

The actor created the signature look of PM Modi. The statue, which shows the Prime Minister wearing a kurta and a Nehru jacket, looks very real. The caption read – “’SELFIE WITH PM’, final touch up of Sculpture created by Mayur Vakani and team."

Fans seemed very impressed with Mayur’s sculpting talent and praised him in the comments. The post got 11,807 likes. A user wrote, “Super, Sundar Bhai." Another user commented, “Awesome Sundar Bhai." A third user wrote, “You are a great sculptor. Very good." Some others took a humorous dig at the actor due to the character he plays, and wrote that he must have taken money from Jethalal’.

Mayur is the brother of Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben on the show. The actors are on-screen, as well as off-screen, siblings. While Disha has not returned to the show after her maternity break, Mayur is still a part of the show. Last month, he also quashed rumours that Disha has throat cancer.

