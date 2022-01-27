Mazha Navryachi Bayko Fame Rasika Sunil Looks Hot in Latest Photoshoot. Check Pics

Rasika Sunil, who essays the role of Shanaya in the Marathi show Mazha Navryachi Bayko, has recently done a bold photoshoot in a traditional dress. The dress, which is an embroidered pale peach lehenga choli, is low-cut and shows her cleavage. She is looking stunning with a maang teeka and traditional jewellery.

This bold photoshoot of Rasika Sunil has captured the imagination of her fans and everyone is pouring in comments on social media. People are saying that she looks extremely beautiful in the picture. Rasika’s classy look is also worth trying on at family functions such as weddings or anniversaries.

Recently, Rasika had tied the knot with her boyfriend Aditya Bilagi. Rasika Sunil is often featured in news headlines because of her swimwear photoshoots, including bikini pictures. However, this time, she opted for a different style. She also keeps posting bold pictures on her social media accounts and gets hundreds of likes.

Speaking of the Marathi actor’s husband, the Mazhya Navryachi Bayko fame tied the knot with software engineer Aditya Bilagi in Goa on October 18. The couple, who opted for a dreamy beach wedding, exchanged vows in the presence of their family members and friends.

The two had shared the news of their big day by posting a shot from their wedding on their social media accounts. Congratulations and wishes soon began to pour in for the newlyweds from their fans and industry friends. Both the bride and groom looked radiant in their wedding pictures.

However, the new photoshoot is breathtaking.

