Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimagathi's Pari Bags a New Project. Details Inside

Myra Vaikul, who plays the role of Chhota Paricha on the Marathi show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgathi, is one of the favourite characters. Myra plays the daughter of the lead pair Yash and Neha. The young actor has landed a new project and has given information about it on her social media account.

The motion poster of the song “Mother" has been shared with the audience. Myra will be seen in the lead role in this song. Myra, who will be seen emoting to the lyrics of a song that revolves around the mother-child relationship, is seen in a school uniform.

The music for the song has been composed by Praveen Koli, and it was composed on the shores of Goa. The fans of Myra are eagerly waiting for the song and to see their Chhota Paricha in a new role.

The song has been sung by Deeya Wadkar, the singer of the popular song Majha Bappa. The new song is very special for both Deeya and Myra.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimagathi, which airs on Zee Marathi, has carved a special place in the hearts and minds of the viewers. The role of Yash is played by Shreyas Talpade while Prarthana Bahera plays Neha.

Myra Vaikul, the child artist, plays the role of a little fairy in this series. There are so many fans who watch this show only for Myra, who also has a huge fan base on social media. She is also a social media star and has a YouTube channel named Myra’s World.

