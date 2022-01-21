Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Fame Actress Prarthana Behere's Childhood Photos Go Viral

Pictures of the Marathi actress Prarthana Behere, known for her role in the popular show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, are being circulated on social media by her fans. Seeing the cute girl in the photos it is difficult to recognise the actress. In all these photos Prarthana can be seen with her sister. Fans love how cute the actress is looking in these pictures.

Prarthana is quite active on social media. She entertains her fans both with her work on television and her social media posts. The actress keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on her social media accounts. She also shares some reels at times which get a good response from her fans.

Prarthana is currently playing the role of Neha in the popular show airing on Zee Marathi. Just like the show, her character is also receiving a lot of love from the audience. Shreyas Talpade is playing the lead role opposite Prarthana in the show. The current track of the show is very interesting and the viewers adore Shreyas and Prarthana on screen together.

Prarthana has done some great work before this show as well. She has done some good Marathi films which have also been appreciated by the audience. Some of these films include Mitwaa, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Mr and Mrs Sadachari. Not just Marathi the actress has also shown her talent in the Hindi television industry. She has been a part of popular Hindi show Pavitra Rishta.

